Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,615. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

