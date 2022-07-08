Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $753.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $731.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.10. The firm has a market cap of $780.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

