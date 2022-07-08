Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $758.16. The stock had a trading volume of 526,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,200. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

