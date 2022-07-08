Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $767.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $731.90 and a 200-day moving average of $881.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

