Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $726.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.