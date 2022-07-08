Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. 39,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

