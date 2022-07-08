Tezos Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $63.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001905 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 922,271,067 coins and its circulating supply is 900,719,294 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

