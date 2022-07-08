The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.9% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,601. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

