The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Holdings Cut by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

