The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $16.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CINT stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CI&T has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CI&T by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

