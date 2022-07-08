The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 24,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

