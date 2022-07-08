The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.