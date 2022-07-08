The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.