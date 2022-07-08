The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

TRV opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

