The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 48.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 32,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,229. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

