Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading Up 11.5%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

