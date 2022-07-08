TheStreet Downgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to C+

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73. M/I Homes has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

