Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 2.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 313,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 122,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$138.01 million and a PE ratio of -68.33.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

