Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

