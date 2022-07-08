Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 14991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Separately, Cormark set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$90.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

Titanium Transportation Group ( CVE:TTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$135.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.50 million. Research analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.