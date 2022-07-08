TokenClub One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.21 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenClub has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.71 or 1.00023371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

