Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.
About Toople (LON:TOOP)
