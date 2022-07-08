Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Toople Plc

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

