Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 2,150 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

