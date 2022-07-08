Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.13% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.46. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

