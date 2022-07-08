Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

