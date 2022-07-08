Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

