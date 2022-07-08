Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $288,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NOC stock opened at $479.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

