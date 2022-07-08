Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

