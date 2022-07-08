Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $693,000 Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

