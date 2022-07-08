Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 13,350 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FOX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 914,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 287,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

