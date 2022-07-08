Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $582,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.96 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

