Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

EXP stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

