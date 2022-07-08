Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 139802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$194.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

In other news, Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$86,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,200,887.30. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$48,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,577 shares in the company, valued at C$960,192.81. Insiders have sold 94,600 shares of company stock worth $145,858 in the last 90 days.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

