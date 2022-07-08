Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.78

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.78 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.54). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 10,610 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £71.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Company Profile (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.