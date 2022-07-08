Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TT. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of TT stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

