Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC owned about 0.54% of Travelzoo worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,597,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,888 shares of company stock valued at $591,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

