Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,060 ($12.84) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,386.67.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $11.70 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

