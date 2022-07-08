Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

