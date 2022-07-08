Trias (TRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,048.81 or 0.99989459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

