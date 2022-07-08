Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.45

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.45 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 20,149 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £187.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2,954.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)
See Also
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.