Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.45

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.45 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 20,149 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £187.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2,954.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.