Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.