Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 5.5%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.49 and last traded at C$32.74. 128,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 141,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

