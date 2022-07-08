TROY (TROY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.77 Million

TROY (TROY) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One TROY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. TROY has a market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $66.77 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00764367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

