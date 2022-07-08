TrueFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.31 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $40.34 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,089.14 or 1.00031563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.