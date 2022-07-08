Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Truist Financial

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.75.

TYL opened at $347.13 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.48 and its 200-day moving average is $413.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

