U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.98. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 3,359 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

