Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $150,397.66

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $150,397.66 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

