UBS Group Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. Mplx has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mplx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.