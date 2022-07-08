Union Heritage Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Union Heritage Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $246.39 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

