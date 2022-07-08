Union Heritage Capital LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Union Heritage Capital LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.6% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

ACN opened at $279.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.40. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

